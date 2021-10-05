Storm chances all day with flash flooding possible today & tomorrow

Happy Tuesday! Grab the umbrella because you’re going to need it.

We are seeing isolated showers out there to start the day today, but they will become more numerous as we move throughout the day. More fog out there this morning as well, but it won’t be nearly as rough as Monday. Clouds will stay with us all day today as rain chances increase as we move through the middle of the day. That will keep temperatures down into the low to mid 70s. Wind today will be breezy at times, gusting at 5 to 15 mph from the southeast. Rainfall at times today will be heavy, which could lead to flash flooding. We do have a Flash Flood Watch in effect until 1 AM Thursday.

More showers and storms will be possible throughout the day on Wednesday, with periods of heavy rain likely off and on all day. Rainfall totals will range between 1 to 3 inches in most spots, but we could have some localized spots of 4 to 5 inches. The greatest threat of flooding will come from storms that train over the same areas. Temperatures will stay “cool” much of the week with the low to mid 70s. That is mainly due to the cloud cover, because humidity will stay high all week. It does still look great for the weekend with temperatures back towards 80-degrees and we will see sunshine!

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

