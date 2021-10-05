Deals
St. Clair County Sheriff’s deputies looking for missing 15-year-old girl

Kayti Garner
Kayti Garner(St. Clair Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - St. Clair County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for missing 15-year-old Kayti Garner of Odenville.

Deputies said Garner was last seen wearing red sweat pants, a black crop top, a black zip-up hoodie, and Nike flip flops.

Deputies said she was walking down Kelley Creek Road towards the interstate. She had a purple backpack.

If you have any information call the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office at 205-884-3333.

*** Missing juvenile *** Call 205-884-3333 if you have any information of Kayti’s whereabouts.

