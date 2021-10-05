Police searching for missing person

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police are asking for your help in locating a missing person.

No one has 26-year-old Devin Morton since August 31st. He is five-foot-11 inches, 233 pounds and has a Buckeyes tattoo on his arm. He also goes by the nickname “St. Louis”.

Morton was last seen at the Downtown Rescue Mission. He is known to frequent hotels on University Dr and N Memorial Parkway.

Police do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

If you have any information on Morton’s whereabouts, you are asked to call investigators at (256) 746-4134.

