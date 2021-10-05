Deals
Police searching for missing person

The Huntsville Police are searching for Devin Morton after he was reported missing on August 31st.
The Huntsville Police are searching for Devin Morton after he was reported missing on August 31st.(waff)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police are asking for your help in locating a missing person.

No one has 26-year-old Devin Morton since August 31st. He is five-foot-11 inches, 233 pounds and has a Buckeyes tattoo on his arm. He also goes by the nickname “St. Louis”.

Morton was last seen at the Downtown Rescue Mission. He is known to frequent hotels on University Dr and N Memorial Parkway.

Police do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

If you have any information on Morton’s whereabouts, you are asked to call investigators at (256) 746-4134.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

