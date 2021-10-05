Deals
One dead, one injured in single-vehicle accident on 565 E near Greenbrier Rd

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead and another injured following a wreck early Tuesday morning on I-565 East.

Police, HEMSI and the Limestone County Coroner were called to the scene of a single-vehicle accident near Greenbrier Road around 2 a.m. on October 5.

According to Limestone Coroner Mike West, one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another person was transported to Huntsville Hospital with injuries sustained in the accident.

