KILLEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with Killen Fire and Rescue and the Killen Police Department are warning motorists of major flooding on Highway 72 on Tuesday.

According to the Killen Police Department, there is major flooding on Highway 72 at County Road 71 and Lingerlost Road. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution in the area.

