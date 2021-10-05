Deals
More rain and thunder Wednesday, flooding possible

By Brad Travis
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Additional periods of heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms will continue through this evening and overnight, especially areas west of Interstate 65. 

Some patchy fog may be possible for the morning commute on Wednesday, but a light breeze overnight will likely prevent any fog from becoming widespread.  A FLASH FLOOD WATCH remains in effect through 1:00 AM CDT Thursday.  The slow-moving center of low pressure to our south will continue to bring additional waves of heavy rainfall and embedded thunderstorms to the area for Wednesday. 

There is a more significant threat of flooding for NE Alabama for Wednesday with 1 to 3 inches of rain possible.  Showers and storms will be more scattered in nature for Thursday with rain ending late in the day.  As the low pressure center finally moves to the NE our skies will clear out for Friday with just isolated chances for a shower or two, highs will be in the upper 70s. 

The weekend forecast looks amazing with sunshine and temps near 80 degrees.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

