Memorial created in place Sheffield Police Officer was shot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On October 1, when Sergeant Nick Risner was shot, agencies cornered the accused shooter, Brian Martin behind the Walmart on Avalon Avenue.

Now, a memorial has been created to honor the fallen officer. The original creator’s Melissa Clemmons and her two sons, Jacob and Jason Clemmons are hoping it can become a tradition every year.

Sheffield Police officer Sergeant Nick Risner made an impact well beyond his badge. In just 24 hours, dozens in the community have made it grow.

“He was a good one. Me and my boys….We love him,” said Clemmons.

Clemmons says she wouldn’t be where she was today if it wasn’t for Nick.

“One time I told him I didn’t have very much for Christmas and he said we will make sure the boys will have Christmas this year,” said Clemmons.

Sheffield native, Evan Riddle drove all the way from Mobile this morning.

“I was raised six blocks from this mall,” said Riddle.

He says he had to pay his respects anyway he could and many are mourning this loss.

“It’s not just isolated to this area. They feel this all the way to the coast,” said Riddle.

Service was part of Sgt. Risner’s life....even serving in the U-S Army Reserve for 8 years. Irene Young’s son is a Marine and this loss also touches members of the military.

“It is all one big family. It doesn’t matter the branch. Even if you are in the police department. They all blend together because they all work together,” said Young.

Now, the community wants justice for beloved Sgt. Risner.

“He should really still be in prison. He should have for the rest of his life and I’m pretty sure he will now,” said Sanders.