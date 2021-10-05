Deals
Man arrested on burglary, theft charges in Morgan County

Jason Keeton
Jason Keeton(Decatur Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - An Elkmont man is facing burglary and theft charges after police responded to reports of a stolen car from a storage unit in Decatur.

According to the Decatur Police Department, a resident of Decatur reported their Ford Mustang from Storage Plus West stolen.

Surveillance video from July 27 captured 36-year-old Jason David Keeton take the Mustang from the storage complex. Police say the vehicle was registered to Alicia Allen.

Allen told police she drove Keeton to the storage complex to take the vehicle. A Tuscaloosa man claimed that on July 29, he purchased the Mustang from a male in Georgiana, Alabama, when the engine overheated. The Tuscaloosa man later identified Keeton from a photograph lineup as the male who sold him the Mustang.

Police issued warrants for third-degree burglary and first-degree theft of property to Keeton on Sept. 23. Due to Keeton’s criminal history, Morgan County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Howell set his bond at $35,000.

State Troopers with ALEA stopped Keeton for a no seat belt violation in Athens. Keeton was transported to the Decatur Police Department for the outstanding warrants.

Keeton admitted to the burglary and theft charges during an interview. He was later transported and booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility.

