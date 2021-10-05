Lockheed Martin opens new hypersonic missile factory

COURTLAND, Ala. (WAFF) - In Courtland, Lockheed Martin cut the ribbon on a new state-of-the-art, advanced hypersonic missile production facility. Military and defense industry leaders say we are far behind China and Russia in developing this technology and contractors can’t work fast enough to get these missiles into the hands of the warfighter.

Lockheed leadership was joined by Governor Kay Ivey and Senator Richard Shelby as the missile factory opened. Hypersonic missiles travel five times faster than the speed of sound. These new weapons will be developed digitally through augmented reality at this facility.

“We are unfortunately very behind, we’ve got a lot of catching up to do but with the technologies the United States can bring, the workforce and the passion this workforce can bring to this mission, we can absolutely catch up and we absolutely need to catch up,” said Lockheed Martin’s Vice President of Hypersonic Strikes Eric Schreff.

Other countries are also developing hypersonic weapons. Adding this capability to the U. S. military arsenal could be a powerful deterrent.

“That is a race we must win, dealing with China and Russia and other people in the world. We cannot afford to come in second or third,” said U.S. Senator Richard Shelby

Governor Ivey, Senator Shelby Shelby, Lockheed Martin’s President along with others helped cut the ribbon on the new facility.

Leaders say this means more economic development in North Alabama as well. There are currently 170 employees here at Lockheed Martin in Courtland and this facility will bring an additional 70 jobs.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.