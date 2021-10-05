Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Historic win for Wallace at Talladega

Mobile native becomes second black driver to win Cup race
Bubba Wallace becomes second Black Driver to win a NASCAR Cup race at Talladega SuperSpeedway...
Bubba Wallace becomes second Black Driver to win a NASCAR Cup race at Talladega SuperSpeedway Monday(NASCAR)
By Carl Prather
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Mother Nature paved the way for history Monday at Talladega.

Mobile, Alabama native and current NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace became the second African-American driver ever to win a NASCAR Cup Series race in Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Wallace held the lead in Monday’s rain-delayed YellaWood 500 at when Ryan Preece turned into the outside wall off the bumper of Chris Buescher’s Ford to cause the fifth caution of the event.

“I never think about those things, an emotional Wallace said after the race was called. “When you say it like that, it brings a lot of emotion, brings a lot of joy, to my family, fans, and friends.”

It was the first victory for 23XI Racing, a team that debuted this year with driver Denny Hamlin and Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan as co-owners. Drivers outside the respective Playoffs won all three Talladega races in NASCAR’s top three divisions this week. Wallace completed the trifecta all being first-time winners.

This is for all those kids out there that want to have an opportunity in whatever they want to achieve,” Wallace added. “You’re gonna go through a lot of (expletive) but you always gotta stay true to your path and not let the nonsense get to ya, and stay strong, stay humble, and stay hungry. There’s plenty of time that I wanted to give up, if you surround yourself with the right people, it’s moments like this that you appreciate.”

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to a wreck on Sandia Blvd on Sunday.
Residential car wreck claims the life of man
Several emergency crews are on the scene of a shooting in a Huntsville apartment complex.
Shooting leaves one woman dead in Huntsville
Nick Risner.
End of Watch: Sgt. Nick Risner honored with hero’s ride
Woman killed while trying to help dog identified
Driver who left the scene of a deadly wreck found

Latest News

48 Blitz - Schedule and Pick 'Em
48 Blitz: Week 7 schedule and Pick ‘Em
48 Blitz - Schedule and Pick 'em
48 Blitz: Week 6 scores and highlights
Local olympian visits hometown
Olympian Quanesha Burks thanks Hartselle community for overwhelming support
48 Blitz Week Six Round 2
48 Blitz Week Six Round 2