Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Former sheriff speaks for the first time since his conviction

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Mike Blakely, the former and longest-serving sheriff in Limestone County, will be speaking to the media for the first time since his conviction back in August.

The speech will be held at Tuten Law Offices in Huntsville on Tuesday and will begin at 9:30 a.m. WAFF 48′s Madison Scarpino will be in the room to cover the press event. We will have live coverage right here and on the official WAFF Facebook page.

Blakely was convicted of felony theft and felony ethics charges in August. He was later sentenced to serve 36 months in a Franklin County jail.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nick Risner.
End of Watch: Sgt. Nick Risner honored with hero’s ride
Several emergency crews are on the scene of a shooting in a Huntsville apartment complex.
Shooting leaves one woman dead in Huntsville
Woman killed while trying to help dog identified
The Rainsville Police have charged O'Shields with electronic solicitation of a child and are...
Police: Parents should check their children’s online accounts
Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez, 18, was expected to be disconnected from life support over the...
Woman, 18, shot by school safety officer being taken off life support

Latest News

Gov. Kay Ivey visits DAR school
Former Limestone County sheriff speaks for the first time
Storm chances all day with flash flooding possible today & tomorrow
Bre’Nasia Shacoria Freeman
Deputies need your help finding missing 15-year-old girl