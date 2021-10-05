Former sheriff speaks for the first time since his conviction

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Mike Blakely, the former and longest-serving sheriff in Limestone County, will be speaking to the media for the first time since his conviction back in August.

The speech will be held at Tuten Law Offices in Huntsville on Tuesday and will begin at 9:30 a.m. WAFF 48′s Madison Scarpino will be in the room to cover the press event. We will have live coverage right here and on the official WAFF Facebook page.

Blakely was convicted of felony theft and felony ethics charges in August. He was later sentenced to serve 36 months in a Franklin County jail.

