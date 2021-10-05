Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Deputies searching for missing teen

Lilly Mariessa Simpson
Lilly Mariessa Simpson(Marshall County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen.

According to officials with ALEA, 17-year-old Lilly Mariessa Simpson left her residence on Sept. 30 and has not returned. Simpson was last seen in Lacey’s Spring.

Officials say she was last seen wearing a light blue short-sleeved shirt, tie-dye leggings, rainbow slide sandals and a red and white checkered bandana. She is described as a white female who is 5′2, 130 pounds. Simpson has blonde hair with blue eyes.

Authorities say her direction of travel is unknown at this time. Anyone with information on Simpson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 256-582-2034.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to a wreck on Sandia Blvd on Sunday.
Residential car wreck claims the life of man
Several emergency crews are on the scene of a shooting in a Huntsville apartment complex.
Shooting leaves one woman dead in Huntsville
Nick Risner.
End of Watch: Sgt. Nick Risner honored with hero’s ride
Woman killed while trying to help dog identified
Driver who left the scene of a deadly wreck found

Latest News

HPD searching for missing man
Huntsville Police searching for missing man
Steve Marshall wins AG runoff
Alabama’s Attorney General Steve Marshall speaks out on Sgt. Risner’s shooting death
Homicide investigation continues in Huntsville; police seeking information on murder suspect
Homicide investigation continues in Huntsville; murder suspect turns himself in
Police lights.
One person rescued from Huntsville structure fire