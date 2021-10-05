Deputies searching for missing teen

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen.

According to officials with ALEA, 17-year-old Lilly Mariessa Simpson left her residence on Sept. 30 and has not returned. Simpson was last seen in Lacey’s Spring.

Officials say she was last seen wearing a light blue short-sleeved shirt, tie-dye leggings, rainbow slide sandals and a red and white checkered bandana. She is described as a white female who is 5′2, 130 pounds. Simpson has blonde hair with blue eyes.

Authorities say her direction of travel is unknown at this time. Anyone with information on Simpson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 256-582-2034.

