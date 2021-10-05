Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

A community mourns the loss of Sgt. Risner; The fallen hero returns to the Shoals

“It was very special, it was the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen,”
By Madison Scarpino
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Sheffield Police Sergeant Nick Risner was shot in the line of duty last Friday and died at Huntsville Hospital on Saturday morning. The hero had his final ride home and was taken back into The Shoals Monday from Huntsville.

Law enforcement agencies from all over the Tennessee Valley escorted Sgt. Risner’s body in a stretch that was two miles long. People stood there to watch with tears in their eyes, hands on their hearts, and some were saluting as Sgt. Risner’s body arrived in Florence.

Everyone who gathered in Florence said Sgt. Risner was the type of person who would introduce himself to anyone and nobody was a stranger to him. Risner’s body was taken to Birmingham over the weekend where his organs were harvested for donations, so even in death, he continued to serve others.

Ashlyn Hill and Kenzie Liles are friends with Sgt. Risner’s daughter. They said Risner was full of good and spent his time putting others before himself no matter what.

They reflected back on sports they played with his daughter and how he would always be there for support, even in uniform.

”Every time I saw him he would always come and give us a big hug, like every single time. I think he deserves all this plus so much more. I think it’s just crazy that everyone’s coming together right now for him,” said Hill.

Liles said Monday’s procession showed the type of person Sgt. Risner was, and just how much he meant to everyone around him.

“Whether or not he was really close to them or just like just met them, he was special to everybody,” said Liles.

Summer Gray is also a friend of Sgt. Risner’s daughter and was in Florence to pay her respects as his body returned to The Shoals.

“It was very special, it was the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen,” said Gray.

Although Sgt. Risner is no longer with us, Monday truly showed how much his sacrifice meant to everyone here in the Tennessee Valley.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to a wreck on Sandia Blvd on Sunday.
Residential car wreck claims the life of man
Several emergency crews are on the scene of a shooting in a Huntsville apartment complex.
Shooting leaves one woman dead in Huntsville
Nick Risner.
End of Watch: Sgt. Nick Risner honored with hero’s ride
Woman killed while trying to help dog identified
Driver who left the scene of a deadly wreck found

Latest News

Ribbon cutting at Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin opens new hypersonic missile factory
Remembering Sgt. Nick Risner
Remembering Sgt. Nick Risner
Running for Sgt. Nick Risner
Running for Sgt. Nick Risner
How was Brian Martin out of prison
Brian Martin's prison history