Caught on camera: Bear snacking on pumpkin in Sevier County

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bears are out in Sevier County and some are not afraid to be in crowded areas.

Jeff and Christy Mabe caught this video of a bear snacking on a pumpkin in Gatlinburg. The bear ended up leaving the pumpkin behind and continued walking down the street.

Black bears are common in East Tennessee, but wildlife officials said it’s important to note that they are wild animals and you should never approach a bear.

In the Great Smoky Mountains National Park it’s illegal to willfully come within 50 yards or any distance that disturbs or displaces a bear. Violation of this federal regulation can result in fines and arrests.

You can read more on what to do if you encounter a bear here.

