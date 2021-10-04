Deals
Worker protest at Wayne Farms

Workers at Wayne Farms in Albertville were protesting long hours on Monday afternoon.
Workers at Wayne Farms in Albertville were protesting long hours on Monday afternoon.(waff)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Workers at Wayne Farms in Albertville are protesting on Monday.

According to those there, workers were protesting due to long work hours and they didn’t want to work the second shift. Some workers said they have been overworked by the company.

WAFF 48 reached out to Wayne Farms and received this statement:

“The labor shortage has impacted WF like every other business, and we’ve had to schedule some overtime and weekend shifts as a result, in order to keep our plant running and our customers happy. Everyone is back to work now, and we’re working with our employees and their union representatives to resolve future scheduling issues to accommodate their needs and still meet the requirements of our customers.”

