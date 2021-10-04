Deals
Running for Sgt. Nick Risner

Sgt. Nick Risner with his K9 partner and a girl. Photo provided by family.
Sgt. Nick Risner with his K9 partner and a girl. Photo provided by family.(waff)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. (WAFF) -A 13-year-old from Florida will be running for Sgt. Nick Risner on Monday night. This comes after Risner was tragically killed in the line of duty last week.

Zechariah Cartledge is a young teen who has been running for fallen heroes since 2019. On Monday night at about 6:00 p.m. in Winter Springs, Florida. This event is being put on by the non-profit group Running 4 Heroes. The group raises appreciation for first responders and all that they do for the community.

Cartledge will carry Risner’s flag as he completes the one-mile run Monday night.

Running 4 Heroes was officially started in 2019. Cartledge runs one mile for every first responder who makes the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

