One person rescued from Huntsville structure fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire and Rescue rescued one person from a structure fire early Monday morning.

Crews responded to the fire on Brook Hollow Circle in Huntsville at approximately 2:20 a.m. According to Huntsville Fire and Rescue crews reported heavy smoke coming from the home.

There were two occupants inside the home, but officials say one was bedridden. When officials located the bedridden occupant, they were successfully removed from the home.

The occupant was rescued and evaluated by HEMSI at the scene but declined medical treatment. No injuries were reported.

Officials say the started in the kitchen and was accidental due to unattended cooking.

