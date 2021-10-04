Deals
Police: Parents should check their children’s online accounts

The Rainsville Police have charged O'Shields with electronic solicitation of a child and are still looking for a man that goes by Mario Ice-Higher.(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Rainsville Police Department says that 32-year-old Jonathan Todd O’Shields of Valley Head was arrested on the charge of Electronic Solicitation of a Child. However, one suspect is still on the loose.

According to police, O’Shields was reported by a concerned parent that he was trying to solicit a young girl online. On Friday, September 24th, police opened an investigation into O’Shields. On September 30th, he was arrested. He was released from the DeKalb County Jail on a $30,000 bond on October first.

During the investigation, police found out that another suspect was from out of the country, the person goes by the name Mario Ice-Higher. Chief Michael Edmondson stated, “parents please be diligent in being involved with your children’s social media and online accounts”. “Predators are out there, even locally, and you have to do your part to protect children from this type of online abuse”.

Edmondson asked parents to please check their children’s accounts for any communication with Mario Ice-Higher.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

