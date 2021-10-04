Deals
Madison officials evaluating changes to city government structure

By Megan Plotka
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison’s city government could see many changes over the next few years.

City leaders said they are considering three different types of government structures.

They could keep the mayor-council type of government. That means there is a mayor and one council member per district. The mayor acts as a manager and figurehead of the city.

The second option is a mayor-council-city manager governance. This structure would bring on an appointed city manager to take on some of the mayor’s duties. The mayor would then be able to vote in council meetings. The city would eliminate one district, so the total number of votes would still equal seven.

The last option is the same as the second but the manager would have broader authority.

The Governance Transition Committee will be looking into these options. City officials say they will decide which option is best by the end of the year.

If they decide to make these changes they need to get the people’s input. In early to mid-2022, a citizen petition of at least 900 signatures would be required prior to a special election voting on the change.

In addition to possible governmental structure changes, Madison leaders found out last week they had to redraw district lines. Read more about redistricting here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

