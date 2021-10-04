Deals
Huntsville Police searching for missing man

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

Police say 31-year-old Yousef Mohammad Abdi was reported missing on Aug. 27. Abdi is described as a Black male who is 6′4 and 210 pounds.

According to HPD, he is known to frequent the parks in North Huntsville. His family has not heard from him since July which is uncommon for Abdi.

Investigators do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding the case at the time. If you have information about Abdi’s whereabouts or have seen him please contact investigators at 256-427-5514.

