Home a total loss after fire in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency crews responded to a fire in Madison County on Monday morning.

The fire happened near Grimwood Rd. and Henshaw Rd. at about 9:15 a.m., according to the Harvest Volunteer Fire Department.

Officials say that the home is a total loss after the fire but luckily no one was hurt from the incident.

A house fire happened on Monday morning in Madison County. (waff)

An investigation into how the fire started is ongoing.

