Home a total loss after fire in Madison County
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency crews responded to a fire in Madison County on Monday morning.
The fire happened near Grimwood Rd. and Henshaw Rd. at about 9:15 a.m., according to the Harvest Volunteer Fire Department.
Officials say that the home is a total loss after the fire but luckily no one was hurt from the incident.
An investigation into how the fire started is ongoing.
