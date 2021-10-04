Deals
Home a total loss after fire in Madison County

A house fire in Toney occurred on Monday morning.
A house fire in Toney occurred on Monday morning.(waff)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency crews responded to a fire in Madison County on Monday morning.

The fire happened near Grimwood Rd. and Henshaw Rd. at about 9:15 a.m., according to the Harvest Volunteer Fire Department.

Officials say that the home is a total loss after the fire but luckily no one was hurt from the incident.

A house fire happened on Monday morning in Madison County.
A house fire happened on Monday morning in Madison County.(waff)

An investigation into how the fire started is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

