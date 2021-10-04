Deals
Flash Flood Watch through Wednesday night

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
By Brad Travis
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Isolated to widely scattered rain showers will be possible through the evening hours, especially east of I-65. 

More dense fog is expected to develop overnight into the Tuesday morning commute with lows staying warm in the middle 60s.  A nearly stationary center of low pressure will stay parked over the Southeast for the next few days.  This will lead to multiple waves of heavy rainfall and embedded thunderstorms.  A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for North Alabama and Middle Tennessee through late Wednesday evening, anywhere from 1 to 4 inches of rainfall will be possible in that time period. 

Tuesday will be the wettest day of the week with periods of widespread rainfall, rainfall rates could be heavy at times.  More scattered showers and storms will be expected for Wednesday and Thursday with high temps staying in the middle 70s.  Drier skies return by Friday and into next weekend with more seasonably warm high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

