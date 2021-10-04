A fallen hero returns home

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - Sgt. Nick Risner gave the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty and died a hero. This is why he will be given a hero’s escort on Monday.

The Sheffield Police Department announced that Sgt. Risner’s body will travel back home from Huntsville today. Police say times could be fluid but the somber event should start between 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The route departs from Huntsville via 565 to why 20 in Decatur, west on Highway 20 through Town Creek into the Shoals. It will then go from Highway 72, north on Wilson Dam Road then left on Avalon Ave. crossing Woodward Ave. It continues west to S. Montgomery and taking a right in front of Helen Keller Hospital. The escort will continue on Hatch Blvd. to Atlanta Ave. and then turning right and continue south where the group will take a left onto 2nd St. Then it will continue east crossing over Woodward Ave. back to Wilson Dam and then take another left. Risner will then cross over Patton Island Bridge to Williams Funeral Home at 1950 Helton Dr. in Florence.

Sgt. Nick Risner died on Saturday after he was shot in the line of duty on Friday. He was only 40-years-old and the first police officer in Colbert County to die in the line of duty since 1972.

