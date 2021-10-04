Deals
Dense fog to start today with scattered storms this afternoon

Scattered storms expected
Scattered storms expected(WAFF 48)
By Brandon Spinner
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 2:53 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Happy Monday! Pack your patience this morning & pretty much all week!

We are waking up to some areas of dense fog this morning in the wake of a rainy Sunday. There is a Dense Fog Advisory for areas long and west of I-65 until 9 AM due to visibility of a quarter mile or less. This will definitely create some issues for your ride to work and school. Once the fog begins to clear this morning it will give way to a mix of sun and clouds. Humidity will remain elevated today and paired with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 70s it could spark up some midday storms. Storms are possible during the afternoon, but today would be considered a “calmer” chance than what the next few days will bring.

Fog will be possible again to start off the day on Tuesday, but it is the middle of the day and the afternoon which could bring some issues. Scattered storms will become a bit wider spread, bringing in heavy downpours in a lot of spots. This, combined with the heavy rain from Sunday, could lead to some areas of localized flash flooding. More storms on Wednesday will increase that threat as well. Both days will likely see temperatures into the low to mid 70s because of the rain and dense cloud cover. By the weekend it does look like things will start to clear up, but we look like we i

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

