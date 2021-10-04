Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Decatur COVID-19 update

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - City and health leaders in Decatur will hold their weekly COVID-19 press conference on Monday.

Mayor Tab Bowling will be joined by representatives from the Alabama Department of Public Health and Decatur-Morgan Hospital.

The conference will begin at 9:30 a.m. WAFF 48 will live stream the conference when it begins here and on our official Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to a wreck on Sandia Blvd on Sunday.
Residential car wreck claims the life of man
Several emergency crews are on the scene of a shooting in a Huntsville apartment complex.
Shooting leaves one woman dead in Huntsville
Driver who left the scene of a deadly wreck found
Athens Police say Felker is missing after he left his house without telling his wife
Missing Athens man found
Victim in carjacking death identified

Latest News

Decatur COVID-19 update
Changes possible for structure of Madison city government
Madison officials evaluating changes to city government structure
Dense fog to start today with scattered storms this afternoon
Handling city growth in Athens
New infrastructure projects featured in growing Athens budget