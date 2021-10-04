Deals
Crash claims the life of one man

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has confirmed that a man died after a two-vehicle crash that happened on Sunday.

Authorities say 68-year-old Noel Robertson was killed when his SUV crossed the centerline and hit another SUV driven by 23-year-old Jonah Gray. Robertson was transported to North Alabama Medical Center for treatment but later succumbed to his injuries.

The crash occurred five miles east of Waterloo on Lauderdale County Rd. 8 at 7:00 a.m., according to troopers.

ALEA is continuing to investigate the wreck.

