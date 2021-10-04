Bomb threat investigation could impact bus schedule

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bomb threat at Brindlee Mountain High School, according to Marshall County Superintendent Dr. Cindy L Wigley.

Officials say that the school was emailed about a potential bomb threat on Monday. The principal immediately notified the sheriff’s office. A second threat was called in about a weapon on school premises. Deputies are searching students’ backpacks to make sure no one has any weapons at the schools.

Students at both the high school and the primary school have been evacuated until all searches are complete. No injuries have been reported and no bombs have been found.

Administrators and staff are busy flowing procedures that are set up for this kind of event. Buses may run later than normal this afternoon.

