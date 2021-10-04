Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Bomb threat investigation could impact bus schedule

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bomb threat at Brindlee Mountain High School, according to Marshall County Superintendent Dr. Cindy L Wigley.

Officials say that the school was emailed about a potential bomb threat on Monday. The principal immediately notified the sheriff’s office. A second threat was called in about a weapon on school premises. Deputies are searching students’ backpacks to make sure no one has any weapons at the schools.

Students at both the high school and the primary school have been evacuated until all searches are complete. No injuries have been reported and no bombs have been found.

Administrators and staff are busy flowing procedures that are set up for this kind of event. Buses may run later than normal this afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews responded to a wreck on Sandia Blvd on Sunday.
Residential car wreck claims the life of man
Several emergency crews are on the scene of a shooting in a Huntsville apartment complex.
Shooting leaves one woman dead in Huntsville
Nick Risner.
End of Watch: Sgt. Nick Risner honored with hero’s ride
Woman killed while trying to help dog identified
Driver who left the scene of a deadly wreck found

Latest News

Two bodies found after a house fire in Florence
The Jackson County Coroner identified the employee who died in a workplace incident.
Employee identified in work place death
The Albertville Police have identified the woman who died trying to save a dog stuck in the road.
Woman who was killed while trying to help dog identified
Nick Risner.
End of Watch: Sgt. Nick Risner honored with hero’s ride