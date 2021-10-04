48 Blitz: Week 7 schedule and Pick ‘Em

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Week 7 of high school football in North Alabama is here. This week marks the second week in a row of region play; weeks 6 through 9 teams face region opponents.

[CLICK OR TAP HERE FOR THE WEEK 7 SCHEDULE]

Another week of region play, and another week of 48 Blitz Pick ‘Em. Below are five featured Week 7 matchups for you to weigh in on who you think will come out on top. Make your vote count! Fan vote winners will be announced Thursday during the 48 Blitz High School Football Preview Show.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.