Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

48 Blitz: Week 7 schedule and Pick ‘Em

48 Blitz - Schedule and Pick 'Em
48 Blitz - Schedule and Pick 'Em(WAFF)
By Georgia Chambers
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Week 7 of high school football in North Alabama is here. This week marks the second week in a row of region play; weeks 6 through 9 teams face region opponents.

[CLICK OR TAP HERE FOR THE WEEK 7 SCHEDULE]

Another week of region play, and another week of 48 Blitz Pick ‘Em. Below are five featured Week 7 matchups for you to weigh in on who you think will come out on top. Make your vote count! Fan vote winners will be announced Thursday during the 48 Blitz High School Football Preview Show.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 officers shot in Muscle Shoals
Sheffield officer dies from injuries after Friday shooting
Victim in carjacking death identified
Driver who left the scene of a deadly wreck found
Nick Risner.
End of watch: Remembering Sgt. Nick Risner
Emergency crews responded to a wreck on Sandia Blvd on Sunday.
Residential car wreck claims the life of man

Latest News

48 Blitz - Schedule and Pick 'em
48 Blitz: Week 6 scores and highlights
WAFF Week Six Game of the Week
48 Blitz Week Six Game of the Week
48 Blitz Week Six Round 2
48 Blitz Week Six Round 2
48 Blitz Week Six Round 3
48 Blitz Week Six Round 3