UPDATE: 18-month-old shot, killed in Auburn

By Leonard Hall
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Division is investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that left an 18-month-old dead.

Officers responded to the scene at Shepherd’s Cove Apartments on Shug Jordan Parkway around 3:45 p.m. Upon arrival, police say they found the infant suffering from a gunshot wound. The child was taken to a hospital and later died.

Authorities say they have identified people who were on scene at the time of the incident.

No further details about the incident have been released.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Auburn Police Division at 334-501-3140.

