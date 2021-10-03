Deals
Sunday Morning Forecast

By Abigail Degler
Oct. 3, 2021
Soggy with persistent rain this AM… Temps are near 70 as you head out this morning.

Muggy temperatures continue going into the afternoon hours… we will see rain continue across the Valley and temperatures fairly stagnant in the 70s.

Rain will be heavy at times with some downpours expected and even a few thunderstorms firing up.

Tonight, lows dip into the 60s with rain carrying into your workday Monday.

We will be talking about rain for the next few days… so raincoat, boots and umbrella will be needed!

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

