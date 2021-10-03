Sgt. Risner’s death leaves officials wondering

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Law enforcement officials are left wondering why a person who and shot and killed his father in May 2011 was released from jail after only serving three years.

Sheffield Sgt. Nick Risner died Saturday morning from a gunshot wound he sustained in a shootout with suspected shooter Brian Lansing Martin Friday afternoon.

Ten years ago, Martin was arrested and charged with the murder of his father, Donice Scott. The Shooting death stemmed from a verbal argument, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.

Martin recorded the confrontation with his father on his cellphone and admitted to shooting his father once in the chest.on east Second St. The argument was over a debt owed to his son.

Martin said he was acting in self-defense and pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter and was sentenced to 10 years in jail. However, martin only served three years in jail and was released.

Muscle Shoals Police Chief Clint Reck questioned how a convicted felon had access to a gun.

“We’re upset, period. This guy had access to a gun, shot somebody in a vehicle, and then shot at multiple police officers,” he said.

Trey Snelling, the owner of Balloon Bar, spoke with the Times Daily. He said he was nearby when Martin allegedly shot and killed his roommate and close friend 58-year-old William Clare Mealback Jr. and dumped his body in the street.

“It took about three shots before I realized what was happening, and it sounded like it was in my shop,” he said. “I ran to look and saw a man’s body laying there in front of Scott Chiropractic. It was horrible. I’ve never witnessed anything like this.”

