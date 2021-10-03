Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Sgt. Risner’s death leaves officials wondering

Muscle Shoals Police Chief Clint Reck, left, and Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry give a...
Muscle Shoals Police Chief Clint Reck, left, and Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry give a briefing Friday. [DAN BUSEY/TIMES DAILY]([DAN BUSEY/TIMES DAILY])
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Law enforcement officials are left wondering why a person who and shot and killed his father in May 2011 was released from jail after only serving three years.

Sheffield Sgt. Nick Risner died Saturday morning from a gunshot wound he sustained in a shootout with suspected shooter Brian Lansing Martin Friday afternoon.

Ten years ago, Martin was arrested and charged with the murder of his father, Donice Scott. The Shooting death stemmed from a verbal argument, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.

Martin recorded the confrontation with his father on his cellphone and admitted to shooting his father once in the chest.on east Second St. The argument was over a debt owed to his son.

Martin said he was acting in self-defense and pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter and was sentenced to 10 years in jail. However, martin only served three years in jail and was released.

Muscle Shoals Police Chief Clint Reck questioned how a convicted felon had access to a gun.

“We’re upset, period. This guy had access to a gun, shot somebody in a vehicle, and then shot at multiple police officers,” he said.

Trey Snelling, the owner of Balloon Bar, spoke with the Times Daily. He said he was nearby when Martin allegedly shot and killed his roommate and close friend 58-year-old William Clare Mealback Jr. and dumped his body in the street.

“It took about three shots before I realized what was happening, and it sounded like it was in my shop,” he said. “I ran to look and saw a man’s body laying there in front of Scott Chiropractic. It was horrible. I’ve never witnessed anything like this.”

If you would like to read more, you can visit the Times Daily’s website here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 officers shot in Muscle Shoals
Sheffield officer dies from injuries after Friday shooting
Victim in carjacking death identified
Driver who left the scene of a deadly wreck found
Nick Risner.
End of watch: Remembering Sgt. Nick Risner
Two women arrested on drug charges in Decatur
Two women arrested on drug charges in Decatur

Latest News

Athens Police say Felker is missing after he left his house without telling his wife
Athens Police looking for missing person
Jackie Hendrickson talks to her students during her literature class at Decatur High School on...
Local teacher wins 2021 Yale Educator Award
Woman killed while trying to help stray dog
Reggie Smith Jr. is a graduate of Alabama A&M and will perform the national anthem on Sunday's...
Alabama A&M graduate to perform the national anthem for NFL game