Sgt. Risner first officer to die in line of duty in Colbert County since the 70′s

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The lives of Sgt. Nick Risner family, coworkers and community will never be the same. His death has shaken the entire Shoals community.

He’s the first officer in Colbert county to die in the line of duty in almost five decades. Captain Charles E. Bradford was the last officer to be killed in Colbert County. He died in 1972. Before that, two other officers died in 1963.

Sgt. Risner was the third officer in Alabama who has died in the line of duty in Alabama this year, but his legacy will never die.

Sheffield’s Chief of Police Ricky Terry released a statement saying quote: “Sgt. Risner died a hero and his legacy and memory will be with Sheffield Police Department and the Sheffield community forever.”

Similar sentiments have been expressed across social media

ALEA posted a statement that read, “It has been absolutely devastating to learn of the loss of Sgt. Risner who was a true professional and dedicated public servant, devoting nearly a decade of his life to protecting and serving his local community, as well as his nation by serving with the United States Army Reserve.”

Florence Police saying, “Sgt. Nick Risner you are a hero and you will not be forgotten.”

So many more people have flooded social media with kind words about Sgt. Risner.

Honoring the life he lived and making sure he’s never forgotten

