Residential car wreck claims the life of man

Emergency crews responded to a wreck on Sandia Blvd on Sunday.
Emergency crews responded to a wreck on Sandia Blvd on Sunday.(waff)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A wreck in Huntsville claimed the life of a man on Sunday afternoon.

The single-vehicle wreck happened on Sandia Blvd, just off Winchester Rd, at about 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, according to HEMSI. Authorities say the car hit a utility pole

When crews arrived on the scene, they found two people injured. A male victim was in critical condition and crews immediately began to administer life-saving first aid but was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other patient, 24, was in serious but stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities have not released any further details on the victims.

This is a developing story, we will continue to update this when we learn more.

