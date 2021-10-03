More rain and thunder for the week ahead

Off and on scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue this evening with periods of locally heavy rainfall and lightning possible.

A few isolated storms will be capable of producing wind gusts over 30 miles per hour. Additional showers are expected overnight with areas of fog developing for the Monday morning commute, lows will be muggy in the middle 60s. More scattered showers and isolated storms are expected Monday with below average temps in the 70s, we will be lucky enough to see some sunshine and dry hours.

The pattern will stay unsettled for Tuesday and Wednesday with additional chances for rain and thunderstorms. Anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of rainfall is forecast over the next couple of days. Drier skies are expected by Friday and into next weekend with temps staying cooler in the low to middle 70s.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.