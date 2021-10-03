Deals
Man killed in motorcycle crash while escorting funeral procession

Lincoln man killed in motorcycle crash
Lincoln man killed in motorcycle crash(WCAX)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Tuscaloosa say a Lincoln man was was killed in a motorcycle crash while escorting a funeral procession.

Authorities say 67-year-old Larry Darnell Williams was escorting a procession with other riders on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Williams left the procession and made a U-Turn on Short 19th Street to get a phone forgotten at the church. Another motorcycle driver who was traveling in the left lane was unable to stop in time after Williams turned left from the right lane. Williams died on the scene.

A 54-year-old woman who was his passenger, and a 28-year-old man were both taken to DCH hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

