Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Local teacher wins 2021 Yale Educator Award

Jackie Hendrickson talks to her students during her literature class at Decatur High School on...
Jackie Hendrickson talks to her students during her literature class at Decatur High School on Thursday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY](JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur High School teacher has received a worldwide award for her inspiring teaching style, according to our news partners at the Decatur Daily.

English teacher Jackie Hendrickson has been selected to receive the 2021 Yale University Educator Award. The award recognizes educators around the world who have mentored and inspired their students to achieve academic success.

“It’s not about just teaching to her. It’s about helping kids,” said Decatur High Principal Leslie Russell.

Russell said students love Hendrickson because she is honest with them and is concerned about their success.

Hendrickson said getting the award came as a shock.

“That was Christian’s choice to nominate me, and I’m honored by it,” Hendrickson said. “That one kind of knocked me off my feet a little bit, but I’m humbled and very grateful.”

If you would like to read more about this story, you can read more here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 officers shot in Muscle Shoals
Sheffield officer dies from injuries after Friday shooting
Victim in carjacking death identified
Driver who left the scene of a deadly wreck found
Nick Risner.
End of watch: Remembering Sgt. Nick Risner
Two women arrested on drug charges in Decatur
Two women arrested on drug charges in Decatur

Latest News

Woman killed while trying to help stray dog
Reggie Smith Jr. is a graduate of Alabama A&M and will perform the national anthem on Sunday's...
Alabama A&M graduate to perform the national anthem for NFL game
UPDATE: 18-month-old shot, killed in Auburn
Colin Griffith
Teen boy found safe after going missing from Perry High School