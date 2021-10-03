Local teacher wins 2021 Yale Educator Award

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur High School teacher has received a worldwide award for her inspiring teaching style, according to our news partners at the Decatur Daily.

English teacher Jackie Hendrickson has been selected to receive the 2021 Yale University Educator Award. The award recognizes educators around the world who have mentored and inspired their students to achieve academic success.

“It’s not about just teaching to her. It’s about helping kids,” said Decatur High Principal Leslie Russell.

Russell said students love Hendrickson because she is honest with them and is concerned about their success.

Hendrickson said getting the award came as a shock.

“That was Christian’s choice to nominate me, and I’m honored by it,” Hendrickson said. “That one kind of knocked me off my feet a little bit, but I’m humbled and very grateful.”

