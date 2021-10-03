GoFundMe set up for the family of Sgt. Risner

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - A fundraiser on GoFundMe has been set up for the family of Sheffield Police officer Sgt. Nick Risner.

The fundraiser has already reached its goal of $5,000. As of now, it has raised more than $8,000 for the fallen officer’s family. The fundraiser’s page says the money will be used to help the family pay for any medical bills and funeral expenses.

Risner was injured in a shootout on October first, he died the next morning at Huntsville Hospital. Many people in the community have come out and said that Risner has helped them when they needed it most.

If you would like to also donate, you can visit the page here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.