GoFundMe set up for the family of Sgt. Risner

First responders across the Southeast remembered Sgt. Nick Risner after his passing on Saturday.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - A fundraiser on GoFundMe has been set up for the family of Sheffield Police officer Sgt. Nick Risner.

The fundraiser has already reached its goal of $5,000. As of now, it has raised more than $8,000 for the fallen officer’s family. The fundraiser’s page says the money will be used to help the family pay for any medical bills and funeral expenses.

Risner was injured in a shootout on October first, he died the next morning at Huntsville Hospital. Many people in the community have come out and said that Risner has helped them when they needed it most.

If you would like to also donate, you can visit the page here.

