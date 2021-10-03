Deals
Ex-student charged in Houston school shooting that injured 1

This photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Dexter Harold Kelsey.
This photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Dexter Harold Kelsey.(Houston Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a former student at a Houston public charter school has been charged after confessing to shooting and wounding the campus principal.

Houston police say 25-year-old Dexter Harold Kelsey confessed to the shooting Friday at YES Prep Southwest Secondary.

Police say he’s been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant and deadly conduct in the shooting.

Police said the principal, 36-year-old Eric Espinoza, has been released from the hospital.

No students were hurt. Kelsey remained jailed on Sunday on $5.25 million bond.

A Harris County court official said he planned to target a female staffer at the school.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

