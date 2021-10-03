Deals
Athens Police looking for missing person

Athens Police say Felker is missing after he left his house without telling his wife
Athens Police say Felker is missing after he left his house without telling his wife
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens Police are asking for your help in finding a missing person.

Police say 74-year-old Jesse “Michael” Felker left his house without telling his wife. He may be disoriented and his destination is unknown but has talked about going back to Kentucky.

Felker is five-foot-10 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans shorts.

He may be in a white 2001 Ford F-150 with an Alabama U.S. Army License plate with the number YKD730.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Athens Police Department at (256) 233-8700.

