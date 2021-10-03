Deals
Amber Alert over: Mother arrested, 2-year-old boy found in Georgia

(WNCN)
By WRAL
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLAYTON, N.C. (WRAL) - Police arrested Camille Singleton in Georgia on Sunday afternoon and took custody of her 2-year-old son who was the subject of an Amber Alert.

Singleton, 31, is accused of killing her grandmother, Inita Gaither, who was found dead inside a Clayton home Thursday afternoon.

Officials with the South Fulton Georgia Police Department said that she was arrested at a Walmart around 11 a.m. Police received a call from a concerned citizen who recognized her.

The 2-year-old, Dior Singleton, was not abducted from the home where the homicide occurred, according to police. Dior was with his mother when they came to Clayton and eventually left with her.

The child was not harmed, officials said.

Officers responded to the home on Crawford Parkway around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday after someone requested a welfare check. Inside, they found the homeowner, Gaither, dead. She was 68 years old.

The Clayton Police Department requested that an Amber Alert be issued after discovering that Dior Singleton’s father was currently deployed on a U.S. Navy ship at sea.

“Based on the additional information gathered from Dior’s father, it was determined that it met the criteria for an Amber Alert,” police said in a statement.

“We have lost our mother under very tragic circumstances and words cannot express the sense of loss we feel,” her children told WRAL News in a statement. “Our focus at this time is on the health and safety of our family members whose whereabouts are unknown. Please allow us to mourn in private as we deal with this situation.”

