Alabama A&M graduate to perform the national anthem for NFL game

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A graduate of Alabama A&M University is hitting the big leagues by performing at Sunday’s New Orleans Saints game.

Reginald Smith Jr. is a graduate of Alabama A&M and was also a former teaching assistant at the school, according to his Facebook page. Smith is a professional saxophone player and his talents have gotten him all the way to a performance at Caesars Superdome.

Currently, Smith is a music teacher at the Louisiana Academy of Performing Arts and also plays gigs at Razzoo Club and Patio in New Orleans.

The game begins at noon on Sunday.

You can learn more about Smith by visiting his Facebook page and get a sample of what you’ll hear at the start of the game.

Congratulations Reginald Smith Jr.!!! Marching Maroon and White Posted by Quentin J Lee on Friday, October 1, 2021

