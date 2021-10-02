Victim in carjacking death identified

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Muscle Shoals Police Department has identified the victim of the carjacking death that led to the shootout that killed a Sheffield Police officer.

Officers identified 58-year-old William Clare Mealback Jr. of Cypress Inn, Tennessee, as the man who was killed on Friday.

Eyewitnesses say the suspect, Brian Lansing Martin, and Mealback began to struggle inside the vehicle. At some point during the struggle, Mealback was shot and thrown from the passenger side of the vehicle.

Authorities arrived on the scene after reports that a pedestrian was involved in a hit and run in the eastbound lane of Avelon Ave. After further investigation, officers discovered Mealback was shot twice, once in the head and once in the chest.

Muscle Shoals Police and ALEA are continuing to investigate the homicide.

