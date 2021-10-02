Unsettled and wet pattern ahead the next several days

Spotty rain showers will be possible this evening with coverage increasing overnight into Sunday morning, lows will be muggy in the middle 60s.

Off and on scattered showers are expected Sunday with periods of locally heavy rainfall and thunder possible, the day will not be a total washout with some dry hours expected. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the middle 70s. More scattered showers are expected Monday throughout the day with below average temps in the 70s. The pattern will stay unsettled for Tuesday and Wednesday with additional chances for rain and thunderstorms.

Anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of rainfall is forecast over the next seven days. Drier skies are expected by Friday and into next weekend with temps staying cooler in the low to middle 70s.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.