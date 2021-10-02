Deals
Sheriff: Body of missing college student found

(Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office, WESH via CNN)
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WAFF) - A body believed to be of a missing Florida student Miya Marcano was found on Saturday, according to law enforcement authorities NBC News spoke with. Her body was found near an apartment complex in Orange County, Florida.

“Obviously, this is not the update I wanted to give to everyone today,” Sheriff John Mina said at a news conference. “Our hearts are broken. Everyone wanted this outcome to be different.”

Marcano was last seen on September 24th at her home in Orlando. Mina said the Orange County Sheriff’s deputies were searching near a different Orlando apartment complex when they discovered the remains. Deputies were in the area due to cell phone records showing Armando Manuel Caballero, who is a prime suspect, was in or near the area the same night Marcano was reported missing.

Mina said Caballero was there for only 20 minutes. He was a maintenance worker at the apartment complex where Marcano lived. He was found dead this week from an apparent suicide, according to authorities.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

