Saturday Morning Forecast

This morning is looking fair with a few clouds and temperatures in the 60s.

Muggy temperatures going into the afternoon hours… we will see the lower to middle 80s again, but with sunshine to work with.

We will have scattered chances for rain, with the mostly likely to see some, off to the west of 65.

Tonight, lows dip into the 60s under partly cloudy skies.

And then there was one, only one name left on our list of names this season, soon we will be switching over to a supplemental list. Updates to come.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.