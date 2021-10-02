Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Pharmacy makes last-ditch effort to vaccinate community before 900 shots expire

By Brady Talbert
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The clock is ticking for a River Region pharmacy before hundreds of their COVID-19 vaccines go to waste.

Parks Pharmacy in Montgomery has its refrigerator stocked with 900 Johnson & Johnson doses that expire on Saturday.

“We don’t want them wasted,” pharmacist Lacheryl Cillie said. “We don’t want them to expire. We want people to get them.”

New numbers from the Alabama Department of Public Health show 151,916 shots have been trashed in Alabama.

  • Johnson & Johnson: 14,515
  • Moderna: 26,780
  • Pfizer: 110,621

While Oct. 1 data from the health department reports that over 4.3 million doses have been administered, local pharmacies are still being left with extra shots.

“Oh, oh yeah, the pressure is on,” Cillie said. “We’ve been trying to push them because we want people, you know, we don’t want them to go to waste.”

The pharmacy is making a last-ditch effort to make sure as many doses as possible are administered. A clinic will be held Saturday at the Macedonia Baptist Church Family Life Center from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

In addition to the 900 Johnson & Johnson doses available on-site, Pfizer booster shots will also be available for qualifying adults – those 65 and up and high-risk individuals.

“They want to bring their card with them so that we can see,” Cillie said on vaccination cards.

In the meantime, the pharmacist is making sure the store’s vaccines are climate controlled. They have one more night to chill before hundreds expire.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 officers shot in Muscle Shoals
Sheffield officer dies from injuries after Friday shooting
Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
Charles Montgomery
Lauderdale County man sentenced to 20 years after manslaughter guilty plea
Homicide investigation continues in Huntsville; police seeking information on murder suspect
Homicide investigation continues in Huntsville; police seeking information on murder suspect
Saying goodbye to WAFF 48 Studio.... for now
Saying goodbye to WAFF 48 Studio...for now

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 798K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
Register now for the 2021 Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Register now for the 2021 Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
UAB is facing staff shortages due to COVID-19 exhaustion.
UAB staff shortage issues
COVID-19 is a leading cause of death in young people.
COVID-19 is a leading cause of death for young people
People say that the side effects of the COVID booster shot are less uncomfortable than the...
COVID booster shot side effects