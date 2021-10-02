Pharmacy makes last-ditch effort to vaccinate community before 900 shots expire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The clock is ticking for a River Region pharmacy before hundreds of their COVID-19 vaccines go to waste.

Parks Pharmacy in Montgomery has its refrigerator stocked with 900 Johnson & Johnson doses that expire on Saturday.

“We don’t want them wasted,” pharmacist Lacheryl Cillie said. “We don’t want them to expire. We want people to get them.”

New numbers from the Alabama Department of Public Health show 151,916 shots have been trashed in Alabama.

Johnson & Johnson: 14,515

Moderna: 26,780

Pfizer: 110,621

While Oct. 1 data from the health department reports that over 4.3 million doses have been administered, local pharmacies are still being left with extra shots.

“Oh, oh yeah, the pressure is on,” Cillie said. “We’ve been trying to push them because we want people, you know, we don’t want them to go to waste.”

The pharmacy is making a last-ditch effort to make sure as many doses as possible are administered. A clinic will be held Saturday at the Macedonia Baptist Church Family Life Center from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

In addition to the 900 Johnson & Johnson doses available on-site, Pfizer booster shots will also be available for qualifying adults – those 65 and up and high-risk individuals.

“They want to bring their card with them so that we can see,” Cillie said on vaccination cards.

In the meantime, the pharmacist is making sure the store’s vaccines are climate controlled. They have one more night to chill before hundreds expire.

