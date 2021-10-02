Deals
Publix Tailgate Bracket
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Olympian Quanesha Burks thanks Hartselle community for overwhelming support

“Growing up in Hartselle is amazing. It’s honestly like a big family and I’m so thankful this is my hometown,” said Burks
By Madison Scarpino
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Hartselle is home to an Olympian! Quanesha Burks is back in her hometown after her amazing Olympic journey at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Burks qualified as a long jumper and definitely made the Hartselle community very proud.

“Growing up in Hartselle is amazing. It’s honestly like a big family and I’m so thankful this is my hometown because so many people have supported me, besides the Olympics, but just Quanesha Burks in general,” said Burks.

Burks spoke to community members at the Hartselle Public Library Friday, where she says she grew up doing school work in all the time. Burks was in tears thanking Hartselle for the overwhelming love and support. She says becoming an Olympian all started with a dream.

“When I was young I was like ‘I’m gonna be an Olympian’ and people were like ‘Yeah you’re gonna be an Olympian, sure!’ But I really truly believed it and I never let anyone stop me from believing in my dreams and I knew that I had to come up with a plan,” said Burks.

And that plan included a whole lot of hard work. Burks got a full scholarship to the University of Alabama and worked tirelessly before making her way to Tokyo.

Something Burk always tells herself: Trust God, trust yourself, and trust the process.

“And just never give up on yourself. It doesn’t matter if no one believes in you, if you believe in yourself you’re unstoppable,” said Burks.

Burks will make her way back to Louisiana soon to start training once again for the next Olympics.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 officers shot in Muscle Shoals
2 Sheffield officers shot, suspect shot
Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
Homicide investigation continues in Huntsville; police seeking information on murder suspect
Homicide investigation continues in Huntsville; police seeking information on murder suspect
The Huntsville Police arrested a person on shoplifting charges on Wednesday.
Huntsville Police arrest in busy street
Alan Scott Boyd
Former UNA police officer indicted by Lauderdale County Grand Jury

Latest News

Final gas tax increase in effect
Higher prices at the pump in Alabama, but for good reason
Officer injured in shooting
Team Coverage: Officer injured in shooting
Witnesses react to officer-involved shooting
Witnesses react to officer-involved shooting
Officer, suspect injured in officer-involved shooting
Officer, suspect injured in officer-involved shooting