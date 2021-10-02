Olympian Quanesha Burks thanks Hartselle community for overwhelming support

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Hartselle is home to an Olympian! Quanesha Burks is back in her hometown after her amazing Olympic journey at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Burks qualified as a long jumper and definitely made the Hartselle community very proud.

“Growing up in Hartselle is amazing. It’s honestly like a big family and I’m so thankful this is my hometown because so many people have supported me, besides the Olympics, but just Quanesha Burks in general,” said Burks.

Burks spoke to community members at the Hartselle Public Library Friday, where she says she grew up doing school work in all the time. Burks was in tears thanking Hartselle for the overwhelming love and support. She says becoming an Olympian all started with a dream.

“When I was young I was like ‘I’m gonna be an Olympian’ and people were like ‘Yeah you’re gonna be an Olympian, sure!’ But I really truly believed it and I never let anyone stop me from believing in my dreams and I knew that I had to come up with a plan,” said Burks.

And that plan included a whole lot of hard work. Burks got a full scholarship to the University of Alabama and worked tirelessly before making her way to Tokyo.

Something Burk always tells herself: Trust God, trust yourself, and trust the process.

“And just never give up on yourself. It doesn’t matter if no one believes in you, if you believe in yourself you’re unstoppable,” said Burks.

Burks will make her way back to Louisiana soon to start training once again for the next Olympics.

