Higher prices at the pump in Alabama, but for good reason

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Starting Friday, gas prices are going up, but you will benefit. The last bit of Alabama’s 10-cent gas increase just went into effect as part of the Rebuild Alabama Act.

In 2019, State Legislature passed the first increase in transportation funding in around 30 years as part of the Rebuild Alabama Act, which included the 10-cents per call gallon tax on gas and diesel.

“It is new revenue that’s helping us meet long un-met needs,” said Tony Harris from the Alabama Department of Transportation.

Harris says legislatures phased the increase over the last three years. The first year was a six-cent increase, followed by two cents last year, and October 2021 marks the final 2-cents.

“Every penny is worth about $32 million. So, it really generates a lot of revenue that’s divided between cities and counties and the state to work on meaningful projects that make a difference in lives every day,” said Harris.

How will it make a difference in your life? Harris says the revenue will be spent on improving roads and bridges all across Alabama.

“Altogether the new revenue is helping us address congestion and needs in rural counties to provide them with their first-ever access to interstate highways,” said Harris

Harris says there are about 16 counties that don’t currently have 4-way connectivity to interstates. Something he says is necessary for economic development.

“That means jobs! And makes it easier to get goods to people that need them every day,” said Harris.

Although you’ll see 2-cents more at the pump, Harris says the projects that come from it, have the potential to improve the quality of life for Alabamians every day.

