EMA wants Alabamians to be more prepared for flash flooding

Montgomery's Breckenridge neighborhood was among those hit by flooding on Aug. 2, 2021.
By Brady Talbert
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Emergency Management Agency wants the public to remember flash flooding can happen year around.

“People in Alabama are very familiar with the severe weather seasons that we have in particular in the spring and fall,” deputy director Jonathan Gaddy said. “But the truth is flash flooding can occur at any point.”

It is a natural hazard that can arise during a hurricane or tropical storm – but also during thunderstorms that pop up and linger in a particular area.

While heavy rain may appear less intimidating than a hurricane, the EMA official said flood waters can still be deadly.

“Flooding is absolutely a devastating hazard, and really takes more lives than anything else that we have to deal with in terms of natural hazards,” Gaddy said. “Which is why we tell people to turn around don’t drown.”

Six inches of moving water can knock a person over, according to FEMA. It takes two feet of moving water to sweep away a car.

“It doesn’t take very many inches of water to cause a vehicle to be pushed off the roadway into the ditch where the water is much deeper, and unfortunately, you can become trapped and drown,” he said.

Flash flooding can also cause issues within the home.

“A few inches of water in a 1,000-square foot home could cost more than $10,000 in repairs and replacement of personal possessions,” Alabama EMA posted Thursday.

The deputy director encourages Alabamians to check with their insurance agent about flood coverage.

“Many people may be living in a flood zone that’s already been classified as a known risk,” Gaddy said “So, it’s important to see if you can get flood insurance there.”

Low lying land is prone to flooding, but the EMA official said flood insurance is something everyone should consider to be proactive.

“It’s even a good idea in most cases to carry flood insurance on your property, even if you’re not in a flood zone,” He said. “That can be obtained relatively cheaply.”

Additional information on flood insurance can be found on floodsmart.gov.

Homicide investigation continues in Huntsville; police seeking information on murder suspect
