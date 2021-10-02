Driver who left the scene of a deadly wreck found

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has confirmed that a Madison teen was killed in a car crash that happened back in August.

ALEA said that at 10:34 p.m. on August 19th, the car the teen was driving was hit by a minivan. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wreck happened on east Limestone Rd. near Nick Davis Rd., just eight miles from Athens.

On September 14th, the minivan and the driver were located after an intensive investigation. Rebekah Elizabeth Pridgen, 26, of Kenansville, North Carolina, was determined to be the driver.

